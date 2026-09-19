Qatar Chamber, UNESCO Discuss Cooperation On Innovation And AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ways to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology, and AI ethics, including promoting the responsible use of emerging technologies by private-sector institutions.

The two sides held discussions on the sidelines of the 4th Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, organized by UNESCO in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They explored ways to harness artificial intelligence technologies while ensuring their responsible and ethical use.

Both sides stressed the need for practical frameworks to enable companies, including SMEs and startups, to adopt AI responsibly and ethically.

The discussions laid the groundwork for a cooperation agreement between Qatar Chamber and UNESCO on AI governance and ethics training, knowledge exchange, and joint private-sector initiatives. Technical discussions on areas of cooperation and implementation mechanisms will be completed in preparation for signing the memorandum at a later date.

Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Board Member and Chairman of the Food Security and Environment Committee and the Innovation and Technology Committee at Qatar Chamber, highlighted the Chamber's commitment to connecting the private sector with the innovation and technology ecosystem and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, including companies, government and academic institutions, startups, and international organizations.