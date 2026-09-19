Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting Mosque In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Qatar has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a mosque in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwestern Pakistan, and caused multiple deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons. It also emphasised its total rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorising civilians.
The ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
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