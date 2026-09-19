Doha Festival City Expands Its Community Wellness Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Festival City will host“RunFest 2026”, an indoor running festival for participants of all ages and fitness levels, on September 25.

RunFest 2026 underscores the mall's long-standing commitment to fostering community wellness and championing healthy lifestyles for all, encouraging every member of the community to set a personal health goal and take a step towards it.

RunFest 2026 will transform Doha Festival City into a dynamic running track from 7am-10am, with a professionally managed, chip-timed race taking place on a bespoke 1.3km circuit.

Participants can register across five distinct race categories: a 10km race, a 5km race, a 1km Fun Run, a 1km Kids Run for children aged 8-12, and a 500m Mini Kids Run for children aged under eight.

Beyond the track, the festival will feature a vibrant Event Village designed to entertain both participants and spectators.

The hub will boast a main stage with live entertainment, dedicated spectator viewing areas, expert-led warm-up sessions, exhibitor booths, and engaging activities for visitors of all ages.

The event will culminate with an official podium presentation, where top performers will be recognised and awarded exclusive Doha Festival City Gift Cards.

“Our goal has always been to make Doha Festival City a vibrant hub where people can connect, thrive, and prioritise their wellbeing in a welcoming environment,” said Doha Festival City asset management director Tugrul Comert.“Guest experience is at the heart of everything we do, and our community wellbeing becomes our priority, from the moment they step inside the mall. RunFest 2026 is the latest and most ambitious milestone on that mission.”

As part of this strategy, Doha Festival City signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFA) in June, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

The joint-led weekly Friday Community Run recorded more than 6,000 cumulative participations between May and August 2026.

This was followed by the debut of the 5K Steps Challenge, an inclusive step-tracking initiative encouraging visitors to stay active while walking inside the mall via a live leaderboard on the QSFA app.

“Our mission is to make physical activity accessible to the different segments of our communities and to weave sport into everyday life across Qatar,” said QSFA executive director Abdullah al-Dosari.“RunFest 2026 invites everyone to set a personal goal and work towards it, which encapsulates the QSFA's mission and aligns with the country's socioeconomic development agenda.”

Aspiring racers interested in the festival are encouraged to register at: runthroughqatar/event/doha-festival-city-run-fest-2026

Doha Festival City RunFest 2026 community wellness healthy lifestyles