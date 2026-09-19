Qatar A 'Trusted Mediator, Active Partner In Multilateral Action System'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Permanent Representative of the Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Dr Hend Abdulrahman al-Muftah has affirmed that the role Qatar plays in the field of mediation reflects a well-established approach in its foreign policy, built on prioritising dialogue grounded in trust and peaceful solutions, and belief in the importance of keeping communication channels open even in the most complex crises.

This approach, she said, is also founded on a clear constitutional foundation of promoting international peace and security and encouraging peaceful settlement of disputes as key pillars of the state's foreign policy.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Dr al-Muftah said that Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, continued developing its expertise in mediation and expanding the scope of its diplomatic efforts across various regions of the world, until it became a trusted mediator regionally and internationally.

This development, she continued, is supported by Qatar's accumulated experience and its ability to communicate with all parties, even the most complex and challenging cases, maintain channels of dialogue, and work with strategic patience and continuity.

The envoy clarified further that Qatar does not view mediation as a matter of media visibility or international competition, but rather a matter of moral responsibility and effectiveness in preserving international peace and security.

She added that Qatar's guiding principle is whether there is an opportunity to contribute effectively to reducing tensions and helping the parties move forward toward a political solution, and to find common ground that would enable them to reach understandings and peaceful solutions, while the decision regarding the outcomes of the process remains in the hands of the parties concerned.

Regarding the evolution of the Qatar-UN relationship from a traditional member relationship into an effective strategic partnership for the past two decades, HE Dr al-Muftah affirmed that this relationship has evolved gradually from engagement within the framework of membership into a broad, long-term strategic partnership encompassing a range of political, humanitarian, and development fields.

Over the years, she said, Qatar's contribution to the work of the UN has expanded to include support for UN initiatives and programmes, participation in peace and mediation efforts, humanitarian and development work, and co-operation in addressing international challenges.

Among these was the signing of agreements between Qatar and the UN on the sidelines of the 2018 Doha Forum with the attendance of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where Qatar has provided support to the financing of UN organisations with $500mn.

HE Dr al-Muftah noted that one of the most prominent manifestations of this evolution has been the growing institutional presence of the UN in Doha, with Qatar hosting a number of UN offices and programmes and organising dozens of UN events.

This was further reinforced by the opening of the UN House in Doha, which brings together a number of UN entities, strengthening the institutional character of this partnership and expanding areas of joint co-operation.

This co-operation, she said, has come to be based on long-term partnerships and initiatives across various fields of UN work, reflecting Qatar's commitment to supporting the United Nations system and promoting multilateral international action in addressing shared challenges.

HE Dr al-Muftah added that, in Geneva, the evolution of this partnership was reflected in Qatar's active engagement in the multilateral system, particularly in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), where Qatar led three draft resolutions for the first time in its membership during 2025 and 2026 addressing priority issues, all of which were adopted by consensus without a vote.

Resolution 59/17, entitled "Empowering Women and Girls in and through Sport", was tabled by Qatar on behalf of the core group comprising Qatar, Indonesia and Morocco, and was adopted in July 2025.

The second, Resolution 60/19, entitled "Promotion and Protection of the Human Rights of Women and Children in Conflict and Post-Conflict Situations: Ensuring Justice, Remedies and Reparation for Victims", was tabled by Qatar on behalf of the core group comprising Qatar and Costa Rica, and was adopted in October 2025.

HE Dr al-Muftah pointed that the third resolution, entitled "Protecting Healthcare in Armed Conflicts" and adopted in July 2026, represented a distinctive experience for Qatar in the UNHRC, as nation took the lead in drafting the resolution, conducting the related consultations and negotiations, and submitting it independently to council.

The resolution received broad support, with 62 countries from across the different regional groups co-sponsoring it, highlighting the ability of Qatari diplomacy to mobilise support for initiatives addressing issues of international concern.

Qatari diplomacy mediation UNHRC