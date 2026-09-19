Al-Galayel Draw Sets Stage For 16Th Championship
The championship will run from January 11 to February 2, 2027.
Six additional teams were ranked on a reserve list to replace any participant that withdraws before the competition begins.
Ali Hamad al-Marri, head of the Al-Galayel Technical Committee, said defending champion Al-Tahadi was placed directly in Group 1.
The remaining participants were drawn into the four groups, and a separate draw established the reserve teams' order.
Group 1 comprises Al-Tahadi, Haloul, Dukhan and Al-Nakhash; Group 2 comprises Al-Tufan, Al-Rayyan, Al-Jaryan and Suhail; Group 3 comprises Al-Dhaayen, Shaman, Dharb and Lahseen; and Group 4 comprises Al-Zour, Lajla'a, Labsir and Al-Adaid.
The reserve teams, in order, are Al-Bayareq, Al-Bid'a, Al-Sailiya, La'sailah, Al-Salimi and Al-Shaqab.
Al-Marri said they would be called up in that sequence if a participant withdrew, noting that unforeseen circumstances could arise during the four-to-five-month interval between the draw and the tournament.
He said the registration of 22 teams demonstrated the championship's strong appeal among traditional hunting competitors as it enters its 16th year.
Al-Marri said the turnout showed that teams remained eager to participate in an event closely associated with Qatar's cultural identity.
Organisers also expect favourable weather throughout the competition.
One of Qatar's leading heritage competitions, Al-Galayel tests traditional hunting, desert navigation, endurance, discipline and knowledge of the local environment.Katara Cultural Village 16th Al-Galayel Traditional Hunting Championship
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment