MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC)'s Wildlife Development Department has organised a rehabilitation initiative at Rawdat Hawtan in the northern region as part of its ongoing efforts to restore Qatar's rawdas (meadows), enhance natural vegetation cover, and conserve biodiversity and land ecosystems.

The rehabilitation works included planting 300 seedlings of native wild plants and scattering around 5,000 seeds of wild species suited to the site to increase vegetation density, support the natural regeneration of wild plants, and improve the ecological condition of the blade-->

Adel Mohamed al-Yafei, head of the department's Plant Wildlife Section, said that the ministry continues to implement plans and initiatives aimed at rehabilitating Qatar's rawdas and strengthening their natural vegetation cover.

He noted that planting native species and dispersing their seeds form part of national efforts to conserve land ecosystems and protect biodiversity.

Al-Yafei explained that cultivating local wild plants and spreading their seeds contribute to the natural regeneration of vegetation, improve natural habitats, and enhance ecosystem stability.

He stressed that selecting plant species suited to the characteristics of each site is an important factor in the success and sustainability of rehabilitation programmes.

MoECC Rawdat Hawtan rehabilitation initiative rawdas