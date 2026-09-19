'Freak' Injury Leaves Ravindra In Doubt To Play India

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Accomplished all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is in doubt for New Zealand's home series against India following a "freak accident" while filming a commercial shoot, New Zealand Cricket announced on Saturday.

Team management said Ravindra dislocated his shoulder while attempting to take a diving catch during a promotional event involving the host broadcaster on Wednesday.

A statement said the 26-year-old has been cleared of major structural damage but it is "unclear" if he will play a part in the five-match T20 series starting on October 22.

Five one-day internationals and two Tests follow shortly afterwards.

New Zealand's performance manager Mike Sandle said Ravindra landed awkwardly on a safety mat during filming.

"It was a really unfortunate injury," Sandle said.

"We're gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can.

"As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place.

"It was a bit of a freak accident, and we'll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future."

Ravindra, a left-handed batsman and spin bowler, has been a mainstay of New Zealand teams across all three formats since his debut in 2021, playing 115 international matches.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said Ravindra's rehabilitation will be carefully managed, ahead of the Indian visit, which is followed by a four-Test series in Australia.

"With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we don't want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to," Walter said.

all-rounder Rachin Ravindra New Zealand broadcaster