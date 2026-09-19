Qatar Chamber Discusses Enhancing Innovation, AI Cooperation With UNESCO

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently participated in the '4th Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence', organised recently by UNESCO in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The forum brought together prominent officials, experts, specialists, and representatives of international organisations and the private sector from around the world.

The chamber's delegation was headed Qatar Chamber board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli, who is also chairman of the Food Security and Environment Committee and the Innovation and Technology Committee at Qatar Chamber.

The delegation also included Sheikh Mansour bin Khalifa al-Thani, vice chairman of the Innovation and Technology Committee; Dr Jihad Itani, head of the chamber's IT Department; and Bashar al-Saadi, director of Innovation and Development at MBK Group.

On the sidelines of the forum, al-Obaidli met with Abou Amina, secretary general and director of the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme; Dr Mariagrazia Squicciarini, chief of the Executive Office Social and Human Sciences Sector; and Salah Khaled, director of the UNESCO Office in Doha and UNESCO Representative to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

The meeting explored cooperation between Qatar Chamber and UNESCO on innovation, technology, and AI ethics, including promoting responsible use of emerging technologies by private-sector institutions. It also explored ways to benefit from UNESCO's expertise, international standards, and principles in these fields.

In his remarks, al-Obaidli highlighted the Innovation and Development Committee's efforts to connect the private sector with the innovation and technology ecosystem and foster

collaboration among key stakeholders. Both sides stressed the need for practical frameworks enabling companies, including SMEs and startups, to adopt AI responsibly and ethically.

Discussions laid the groundwork for a Qatar Chamber–UNESCO cooperation agreement on AI governance and ethics training, knowledge exchange, and joint private-sector initiatives.

The chamber's delegation attended the forum's panel sessions and related events. It also visited the accompanying exhibition, exploring various AI, digital transformation, and innovation initiatives, projects, and technology solutions.

The four-day forum provided an international platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on the ethical, economic, and social implications of the rapid development of AI technologies.

It addressed key issues in AI governance, ethics, responsible use, regulation, and skills development, while highlighting the role of the private sector, academia and society in developing and using AI responsibly and sustainably. Participants also discussed international cooperation and practical applications to maximising AI's benefits while managing its risks.

Qatar Chamber UNESCO artificial intelligence