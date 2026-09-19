UN/ Director Of The International Organizations Department At MOFA: Qatar Continues To Strengthen Strategic Partnership With UN, Support Multilateral Action

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, affirmed that the State of Qatar's participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) aligns with its policy of supporting international multilateral action, enhancing the UN's role as a comprehensive umbrella for joint global efforts, and contributing to international responses to political, humanitarian, and development challenges.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency noted that Qatar views the UNGA as a primary platform for dialogue and consultation among nations. She emphasized that Qatar's participation extends beyond presenting national positions to fostering mutual understanding, building strategic partnerships, and advancing initiatives that strengthen global responses to political, humanitarian, and development issues.

She explained that the relationship between Qatar and the UN has evolved into a multi-faceted strategic and institutional partnership, encompassing the Secretariat, UN agencies, funds, programs, and various offices. In recent years, this partnership has experienced significant institutional growth through enhanced strategic dialogue, cooperation frameworks, joint agreements, expanded financial contributions, joint program implementation, and the hosting of major international conferences.

Her Excellency added that the United Nations House in Doha, which opened in 2023 and houses 14 UN offices, solidifies this close partnership and Qatar's firm belief in multilateralism. This is achieved by strengthening coordination, cooperation, and the exchange of expertise, and by supporting the work of the UN in Qatar and the region, noting that the state is working to expand the scope of UN offices and entities it hosts, further enhancing the organization's presence and the effectiveness of its work in the region.

She highlighted 2025 as a milestone year in this partnership, during which Doha hosted the Second World Summit for Social Development with broad participation from heads of state and government, officials, international organizations, civil society, youth, and other stakeholders. The summit concluded with the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration, reaffirming global commitments to poverty eradication, promotion of decent work, social protection, social inclusion, and inclusive development. The Declaration was subsequently adopted by the UNGA in Resolution 80/5.

Furthermore, in December 2025, Qatar hosted the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, reflecting its support for international cooperation, strengthening institutional capacities, accountability, the rule of law, and combating corruption and transnational crime.

Her Excellency stressed that the partnership with the United Nations goes beyond hosting offices or providing financial support, focusing on translating shared priorities into sustainable avenues of cooperation through strategic dialogues, technical collaboration, capacity building, and joint programs and initiatives.

In this context, she highlighted that supporting Least Developed Countries (LDCs) remains a core pillar of Qatar's partnership with the UN, notably through the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries for the Decade 2022-2031. Qatar committed USD 60 million to support the program's implementation, a pledge now materializing into practical initiatives to help LDCs address structural challenges, including food security, climate change, and economic shocks, while improving access to finance and technology.

She added that the High-Level Comprehensive Midterm Review of the Doha Programme of Action, scheduled to take place in Doha in March 2027, will serve as a vital milestone to assess progress, identify remaining challenges, and accelerate implementation during the second half of the decade.

HE Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani emphasized that the partnership with the UN is closely aligned with Qatar's foreign policy priorities, rooted in supporting international peace and security, mediation, preventive diplomacy, humanitarian action, sustainable development, and promoting international dialogue and cooperation.

In this context, Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar continues to support dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, driven by its conviction that conflict prevention and addressing their root causes are essential to building sustainable peace. Qatar's humanitarian cooperation with the UN integrates political, humanitarian, and development efforts by supporting emergency responses, protecting civilians, facilitating aid delivery, and strengthening community resilience, extending to counter-terrorism and capacity building through partnership with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

Upholding the principles of the UN Charter, Her Excellency noted that Qatar utilized the Organization's institutional mechanisms since the outset of the Iranian attacks against Qatari territory by constantly updating the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council of relevant developments through official correspondence, reflecting its commitment to international frameworks and enabling the Security Council to fulfill its mandate in maintaining international peace and security, particularly in light of Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which strongly condemned the attacks on Qatar and neighboring countries and demanded their immediate cessation.

She pointed out that the 81st session convenes at a pivotal moment in the UN's history, amid global geopolitical shifts, ongoing institutional reform to enhance efficiency under the UN80 initiative, and preparations for leadership transition as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres completes his second term at the end of 2026.

Concluding her remarks to QNA, Her Excellency affirmed that Qatar will continue to actively engage with member states and UN entities throughout the 81st session, contributing to discussions on the Organization's future priorities and further deepening its strategic partnership with the UN to bolster multilateral responsiveness to global challenges.