Asian Games 2026: Qatar Swimmers Set For Strong Start In Aichi-Nagoya

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's national swimming team will begin its campaign at the 20th Asian Games "Aichi-Nagoya 2026" tomorrow, Sunday, with the men's individual events at the Aquatics Centre in the Japanese capital, which is hosting the swimming competitions through October 4.

Qatar are represented at the continental Games by seven swimmers: Mohamed Mahmoud, Ali Tamer, Saad Eddin Saad Eddin, Emil Mounir Fouzai, Abdullah Al Ghamri, Tamim Al Humaida and Mohamed Aziz Jilani. Three of them will compete on the opening day.

Mohamed Mahmoud will contest the heats of the men's 200m individual medley, while Ali Tamer will compete in the 100m freestyle and Abdullah Al Ghamri will take part in the 100m backstroke.

The following day, Monday, will see Qatar compete in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

The swimming programme at the Games features 41 events, comprising individual and relay competitions.

Qatar's swimmers have completed their preparations for the continental event under a comprehensive training programme focused on enhancing their technical and physical readiness and preparing them for competition. Part of the preparation programme was held in France and included intensive training sessions aimed at ensuring peak readiness ahead of the Games.

The Qatari team will seek to make the most of its participation in the Games by improving its personal bests and strengthening its presence on the Asian swimming stage.

Qatar's participation comes after a successful season for the country's swimmers, who won 26 medals of various colours at the 2026 Gulf Games hosted by Qatar last May. The team will now look to build on that performance and achieve further success while making a strong showing at the continental event.

Qatar is participating in the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with a delegation of 427 members, including 243 athletes - 184 men and 59 women - in addition to 142 technical and administrative staff, 23 members of the delegation's administrative team and 16 members of the media delegation.