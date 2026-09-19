HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani Holds Media Dialogue Session At Aichi-Nagoya 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, held a wide-ranging dialogue session with a number of media representatives covering the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The session addressed a range of topics related to the Games and the Olympic Movement in Asia, including the role of sport in bringing the continent's peoples closer together and strengthening unity, as well as the importance of providing athletes and participating delegations with the best possible conditions to perform at their highest level.

His Excellency also outlined the OCA's vision for the continued development of sport across the continent and for further strengthening the Asian Games as a platform that brings together athletes from diverse cultures in a spirit of fair competition and mutual blade-->

The session featured an open discussion, during which the OCA President answered questions from media representatives about the Games and a number of issues related to Asian sport.

He reaffirmed the OCA's commitment to working closely with National Olympic Committees, sports federations and organising committees to serve athletes and enhance their overall experience.

The session reflected the OCA's commitment to strengthening engagement with the media, sharing its vision and strategic direction, and highlighting the important role of the media in conveying the message and values of the Asian Games to audiences across the continent and around the world.

Olympic Council of Asia 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026