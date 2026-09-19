16,500 Police Personnel Deployed In Chennai For Mass Ganesh Idol Immersion

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made across Chennai as hundreds of large Ganesh idols are set to be taken out in processions and immersed in the sea on Sunday.

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 14, with around 37,000 idols installed at public places across Tamil Nadu after obtaining police permission. Of these, 1,562 idols were placed and worshipped in Chennai.

While some idols have already been immersed, most of the larger ones will be taken in processions to designated immersion points on Sunday.

The Greater Chennai Police have deployed 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 Home Guards to ensure that the processions and immersions are conducted peacefully. Police will take legal action against those who violate restrictions or disturb public order.

Four coastal locations have been designated for immersion: Srinivasa Puram in Pattinapakkam, University Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and the area behind the Popular Weighing Platform in Tiruvottiyur.

Special arrangements have been made at these sites in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation officials.

Police said idols should be transported only along approved routes and immersed at the locations assigned by the authorities.

Authorities have established temporary control rooms and assistance centres at all immersion points. Equipment required for the immersion process has been provided, while boats will also be used to take larger idols into the sea.

Fire engines, ambulances, motorboats and volunteers trained in swimming have been kept ready to handle emergencies.

Watchtowers have been installed at key locations, and police personnel will monitor the processions and immersion sites using binoculars and drones.

Mounted police teams will also undertake intensive patrols to prevent criminal activity and respond quickly to any untoward incident.

Additional arrangements have been made at Nambikkai Nagar in Srinivasa Puram, Pattinapakkam, for this year's idol immersion.

Traffic diversions will be introduced as processions approach the beachfront.

Meanwhile, more than 75 idols installed in Tambaram, Chromepet, Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Velachery and Kovilambakkam were taken in a procession led by Shiv Sena members on Saturday.

Accompanied by drums, the idols were transported in vans to the Palavakkam seashore and immersed with the assistance of two trolleys and two cranes.

A heavy police presence was maintained throughout the procession and immersion.