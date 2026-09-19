UN Security Council Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Backs Riyadh's Right To Self-Defence

MENAFN - Jordan Times) NEW YORK - The UN Security Council on Friday condemned continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes affecting civilian and energy infrastructure, and affirmed the kingdom's right to defend itself under international law.

In a statement, council members condemned“continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia,” saying the strikes had resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

The council also expressed solidarity with Riyadh and affirmed“the inherent right of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to self-defence in accordance with international law.”

Members also condemned attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, stressing that Houthi forces must respect“international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” and uphold freedom of navigation.

They called for practical cooperation, including with Yemen's government, to enforce the arms embargo on the Houthis under council resolution 2216 and prevent the group from obtaining weapons, training or financing for further attacks.

The council also issued a warning over the deteriorating humanitarian situation inside Yemen, where the UN says at least 125,000 people have been displaced nationwide since the start of September because of the Houthi offensive.

It also renewed its demand for the“unconditional, safe and immediate release of detainees, including 73 United Nations personnel” and staff from non-governmental and civil society organizations held by the group.

Council members said the widening confrontation, Houthi strikes on Saudi territory, threats to shipping in the Red Sea and advances near the Bab Al Mandab strait, risked“further expanding the conflict, threatening maritime security and international trade, and undermining regional and international efforts to secure peace in Yemen.”

They reaffirmed support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg's push for a Yemeni-led political settlement.

The statement comes amid the heaviest run of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia since a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war collapsed in July.

The Saudi-led military coalition reported a September 8 barrage that wounded 73 people and hit Aramco energy infrastructure near the Yemeni border, among the worst since the conflict reignited, followed by near-daily strikes on Khamis Mushait, Abha, Jazan and Najran through mid-September, including an attack on September 14 that wounded 13 more civilians and damaged homes and vehicles.