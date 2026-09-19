Asian Games: India's Teqball Campaign Ends With Bronze Match Losses

India's Teqball Campaign Ends Medal-less

India's campaign in Teqball at the Asian Games ended without a medal after the mixed doubles pair went down 0-2 to Vietnam in the bronze medal match. Vietnam prevailed 12-9, 12-6, bringing an end to India's three medal opportunities in Teqball at the sport's Asian Games debut.

Dsouza also missed out on a women's singles bronze medal after suffering a 2-0 defeat to home favourite Yuina Sakamoto in a closely contested match. Sakamoto prevailed 12-11, 12-11 in a match that saw both games go down to the wire, leaving Dsouza to rue several missed opportunities.

Swimming: Rishabh Das Qualifies for Final

In swimming, India's Rishabh Das qualified for the final of the men's 100m breaststroke after finishing fifth overall in the heats with a time of 54.85 seconds. China's Xi Jiayu, the Asian record holder, topped the heats, while Japan's Hidekazu Takehara finished second. Das was 0.63 seconds behind Takehara. India's Utkarsh Patil finished 12th in the qualification round. Das will compete in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Wushu: Suraj Singh Misses Medal

In Wushu, India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished eighth in the men's Changquan final with a score of 9.683, ruling him out of medal contention. Suraj had scored 9.730 at the previous edition in Hangzhou. With the competition decided by narrow decimal differences, the Indian athlete missed out on a medal despite a competitive performance. (ANI)

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