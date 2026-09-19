BHU Holds Dialogue On AI In Research, Calls For On-Ground Fieldwork

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organised a comprehensive dialogue with researchers on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on academic research, emphasising the need for originality, ethical practices and on-the-ground fieldwork in the evolving research environment. BHU's Journalism Department holds dialogue on impact of AI on research, calls for ethical use and on-ground fieldwork

Emphasis on Fieldwork and Ethical AI Use

"It is not enough for mass communication students and researchers to conduct research confined to closed rooms and computer screens. They must step out into the field to gain firsthand insight into ground realities," he said, adding that field experience is essential to ensure the credibility and authenticity of research.

Professor Harish noted that AI can serve as a supportive tool to facilitate research processes, but it must be utilised responsibly within established research ethics. He advised researchers to prioritise critical observation, independent analysis, and original thinking over excessive reliance on technology, while also calling on students to reduce screen time and connect directly with society.

Call for Interdisciplinary Approach

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Anurag Dave advocated for an interdisciplinary approach to media and communication research. Highlighting the evolving landscape of media, cinema, and society, he stated that researchers must examine how technological advancements intersect with social dynamics to produce meaningful and relevant scholarship in contemporary times.

The session was moderated by Dr Bala Lakhendra, who steered discussions on the evolving dimensions of research in the AI era and the emerging opportunities in media studies.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the Head of the Department, Prof. Gyan Prakash Mishra. Prof. Shobhana Nerlikar and Dr Neha Pandey, along with faculty members, research scholars, and students of the department, were present during the programme.

(ANI)

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