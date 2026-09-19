Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Joins Ganeshotsav In Ranip, Prays For State

CM Attends Ganeshotsav in Ranip Area

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Ganeshotsav celebrations held in the Ranip area and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. CM Bhupendra Patel on Saturday participated in the Ganeshotsav celebrations held in the Ranip area and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

During the visit, Chief Minister Patel took part in the grand Maha Aarti and commended the organisers for the impressive theme, vibrant decorations, and meticulous arrangements made for the Sthapana (consecration) of the deity's idol. The Chief Minister warmly greeted the large gathering of devotees who had assembled at the pandal to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings and spent time interacting with children present on the occasion. Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Patel, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Alpesh Thakor and Harshad Patel, City President Prerak Shah, along with several prominent community leaders and a large number of devotees, were present during the celebrations.

CM Offers Prayers at 'Khadiya Na Ganraj'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and offered prayers at 'Khadiya Na Ganraj' in Ahmedabad, an idol modelled on the lines of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. During his visit, the Chief Minister sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha through the sacred 'Charan Sparsh' darshan. The atmosphere inside the pandal resonated with high devotion as devotees welcomed the Chief Minister with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. CM Patel also interacted with the devotees present at the venue and greeted them on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Utsav.

Organised by the Ashtavinayak Charitable Trust along with local religious leaders, 'Khadiya Na Ganraj' has been established on a grand scale at Lakhiya Ni Pol in Ahmedabad's historic Khadiya area. Inspired by Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, this marks the first time in Gujarat that devotees have been granted the opportunity to seek blessings through a direct 'Charan Sparsh' darshan. Adding a cultural touch to the religious festivities, the pandal has been designed and decorated around the architectural heritage theme of Ahmedabad's traditional pols.

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