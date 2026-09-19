Bengaluru Weather Today (September 20): Rain Reduces, Cloudy Sunday Expected With Moderate Drizzle

Rain has reduced in Bengaluru, but the weather department predicts a cloudy Sunday with moderate drizzle.

Bengaluru city will experience a cool morning today (Sunday, September 20). The temperature will start around 21 degrees Celsius and gradually increase. The maximum temperature can reach up to 31 degrees Celsius.

How will the weather be in Bengaluru today?

Humidity levels will remain unusually high at around 98 percent during the day. The moisture in the air will keep the temperature moderate, and residents may experience misty conditions. Wind speed will generally range between 5 and 11 km per hour.

Will it rain in Bengaluru today?

The weather department expects cloudy skies throughout the day. Moderate drizzle can occur at any time. The city has a 70 percent chance of rain during the morning, afternoon or midnight. The rain probability stands at 59 percent around 2 PM.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Bengaluru on September 20 indicates generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

What is the advice for Bengaluru residents?

Residents should carry an umbrella or raincoat before stepping out today. The weather might change by the afternoon and bring a sudden drizzle, even if the morning remains dry. It is advisable to keep travel plans flexible, especially during hours with a high probability of rain.

Residents should also drive slowly on the roads during rain, as misty conditions can reduce visibility.

Wear comfortable clothes today and keep an eye on weather updates if you have outdoor work. The weather can shift quickly from a dry morning to a rainy afternoon.

Note: This article summarises the Bengaluru weather forecast published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather conditions can change during the day and may differ from the forecast. Readers should check the latest official weather updates before making outdoor plans.