Jordan, Italy Explore Investment Partnerships In Water, Telecoms, Industry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian ministers concluded a two-day visit to Milan on Thursday, holding talks with Italian companies and business institutions to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic partnerships, with a focus on water, telecommunications and industry.

The delegation included Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Toukan, Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Jordan's Ambassador to Italy Qais Abu Diyeh, and representatives of Jordanian companies operating in the industrial, commercial and financial sectors.

The meetings focused on opportunities in water desalination and treatment, telecommunications and digital connectivity, and industries, including food production, in line with Italian companies' regional expansion plans, according to a statement by Ministry of Investment.

A roundtable organised by Italian business institutions ANIMA, ANIMP and Assolombarda was a key part of the programme, bringing together Jordanian and Italian companies to discuss investment opportunities, project requirements and potential private-sector partnerships.

Discussions explored ways to combine Italian technology and expertise with Jordan's production capabilities to develop projects serving the local market and leveraging the Kingdom's strategic location and trade relations to access regional and international markets.

The Jordanian private sector also presented investment and export experiences and discussed partnership opportunities directly with Italian companies.

The delegation held meetings with water desalination and treatment company Fisia Italimpianti, prefabricated construction and modular building group R.I. Group, and telecommunications and digital connectivity company Sparkle. It also met representatives of Italian business institutions and organisers of the food and beverage trade fair TuttoFood.

Toukan said expanding economic cooperation between Jordan and Italy was underpinned by shared values and longstanding political and economic relations.

She highlighted the importance of strengthening private-sector partnerships and capitalising on the complementary capabilities of both countries to develop projects that support development priorities and mutual interests.

Toukan said Jordan is advancing its economic and development plans, including strategic projects and programmes aimed at supporting growth and infrastructure development, adding that these initiatives offer further opportunities for Italian companies to contribute their expertise.

Abu Ghazaleh described Jordan as a stable and reliable partner for European companies, particularly Italian firms, and a gateway to regional markets.

He said the opportunities discussed aimed to establish productive and service-based activities that combine commercial viability with knowledge transfer, increased exports and the creation of specialised jobs.

The diversity of participating companies offered opportunities across several areas, including project development, technology supply and production-related services, depending on companies' capabilities and expansion plans, he added.

Abu Ghazaleh invited Italian companies and institutions to participate in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be held at the Dead Sea on November 19 under Royal patronage.

The two-day programme also included meetings with Italian industrial and technology companies and a visit to the MADE Competence Centre for Industry 4.0, as part of Jordan's efforts to attract investment and strengthen its position as a regional production and export hub.