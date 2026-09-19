Jordan-EU Investment Ties Can Drive Industrial Growth, Exports - JCI

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Saturday described the upcoming Jordan-EU Investment Conference as an“opportunity” to expand the Kingdom's industrial base, attract investment and boost exports.

The chamber said, in a statement, that the conference marks a“significant milestone” in shifting economic relations between Jordan and the European Union from traditional trade cooperation towards deeper investment and production partnerships.

The JCI said that the high-profile gathering would provide a platform to showcase the capabilities and potential of Jordanian industry and connect European investors and companies with investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

The chamber said that the conference could help attract“high-quality” investments, establish joint ventures, facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise, develop production and supply chains, and strengthen the integration of Jordanian industry into European value chains.

The conference is scheduled to take place on November 19 at the Dead Sea under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also scheduled to participate in the event.

The conference comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Jordan and the EU, launched early last year.

In January 2025, His Majesty King Abdullah and von der Leyen witnessed the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Jordan and the EU in Brussels. The EU subsequently announced a €3 billion financial and investment package for 2025-2027 to support the agreement's objectives.

The conference is expected to showcase investment opportunities in Jordan and explore prospects for cooperation and partnerships in several priority sectors, including renewable energy, clean technologies, the digital economy, industry, logistics and infrastructure.

According to JCI data, 50 European investment enterprises are registered with the chamber, with total registered capital of $500 million.

European investments are concentrated primarily in the engineering, electrical and information technology sectors, which account for 69.7 per cent of total European investment capital.

The mining sector ranks second, with a 14.7 per cent share, followed by the food, agricultural and livestock sectors at 13.3 per cent. The remainder is distributed among the packaging, chemical, construction, leather and plastics sectors.

Trade between Jordan and the EU has also recorded changes during the first half of this year.

Jordanian exports to EU countries rose to approximately JD318 million, compared with JD233 million during the same period last year, an increase of 36.5 per cent, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, Jordan's imports from the EU declined to JD1.419 billion during the first half of this year, compared with JD1.576 billion during the same period last year.