IQS Engineering Solutions Expands Global Supply Of High-Precision Brass Metal Castings For Automotive

MENAFN - Market Press Release) PUNE, INDIA - September 17, 2026 - IQS Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an IATF-certified manufacturer and global supplier of precision non-ferrous components, today announced a strategic expansion of its custom Brass Metal Casting production capabilities. Designed specifically to meet stringent international standards, the company's expanded line targets global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the Automotive and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industries.

As global OEMs seek resilient supply chains with stricter tolerance requirements, IQS Engineering Solutions delivers end-to-end non-ferrous casting solutions using state-of-the-art green sand casting and permanent metal mold techniques. Capable of producing single-piece castings up to 10 kg, IQS provides engineered components utilizing high-grade copper-zinc alloys, including CZ101, C84400 (Leaded Semi-Red Brass), and C83600 (Leaded Red Brass).

Meeting Critical Standards in Fluid Control and Thermal Systems

Precision brass components serve as the backbone of modern automotive liquid lines and industrial HVAC setups. IQS Engineering Solutions' expanded range includes:

HVAC Systems: High-durability radiator plugs, heat exchanger supports, valve bodies, nozzles, elbows, and threaded tees.

Automotive Applications: Leak-resistant fuel and fluid transfer components, custom connectors, and hydraulic valve housings.

"Modern automotive and HVAC OEMs demand components that withstand extreme thermal fluctuations and mechanical stress without degrading," said a spokesperson for IQS Engineering Solutions. "By integrating advanced in-house foundry tooling with precision multi-axis CNC machining, we offer global partners zero-defect brass castings built for durability, maximum corrosion resistance, and flawless conductivity."

Turnkey Manufacturing and Secondary Operations

To reduce lead times and streamline supply chain logistics for overseas buyers, IQS Engineering Solutions provides complete in-house finishing:

Machining Capabilities: Multi-axis CNC turning, drilling, tapping, and milling.

Surface Treatments & Finishing: Shot blasting, heat treating, custom electroplating, and polish-refining.

Quality Assurance: IATF and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality processes ensuring tight dimensional tolerances and zero internal porosity.

Expanding International Footprint

With established supply channels across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific-including key markets in the United States, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and the UAE-IQS Engineering Solutions continues to strengthen India's role as a primary manufacturing hub for non-ferrous engineered components.

To explore IQS Engineering Solutions' brass casting specifications, material grades, and custom development services, visit

About IQS Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2000, IQS Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ESPL) is a leading manufacturer and global exporter of non-ferrous forged and cast components headquartered in Pune, India. Catering to diverse industries including Automotive, HVAC, Fire & Safety, Electrical, and Marine, IQS combines 25+ years of metallurgical expertise with modern infrastructure to deliver high-performance engineered products worldwide.

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