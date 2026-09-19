MENAFN - Market Press Release) C-BATT advances domestic battery technology for U.S. military readiness September 17, 2026 9:47 am - C-BATT showcases Obsidia at DIB Accelerator 2026, advancing domestic battery materials for the next generation of military systems

For the U.S. military, battery performance can directly impact mission readiness. Batteries power critical systems across land, air, sea, space and unmanned operations, yet they can spend long periods in storage or face extreme and demanding conditions once deployed. C-BATTTM is developing battery technology designed to help ensure those batteries are ready when the mission calls.

C-BATT's ObsidiaTM, a coal-derived advanced anode material for lithium-ion batteries, is engineered to help batteries better withstand extended storage, deep discharge and harsh cycling. The goal is simple: help critical defense batteries maintain performance when they are needed most.

“A military battery must do more than perform in the lab. It has to be ready after sitting in storage and able to recover when conditions in the field push it to its limits,” said Dan Connell, President of C-BATT.“Obsidia was developed with those real-world defense requirements in mind.”

C-BATT recently showcased its advanced technology and defense-focused mission at the 2026 DIB Accelerator in Philadelphia. While there, the team engaged with U.S. defense industrial base members to explore military energy-storage applications to advance Obsidia.

In its continued partnership with the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC), C-BATT is strengthening the company's engagement with the U.S. defense energy-storage ecosystem and supporting its mission to advance secure, domestic battery material supply chains.

Obsidia offers a distinct domestic sourcing advantage. Produced in America using U.S. feedstocks, the material easily integrates into conventional lithium-ion battery manufacturing. This provides defense battery manufacturers with a practical pathway for evaluation without requiring a fundamental change to existing battery production.

“Energy security is increasingly part of national security, and that starts with the materials inside the batteries powering critical defense systems,” said Dan.“Our focus is on building a domestic supply of advanced battery materials that can support the U.S. military.”



Visit additional information.

Meet C-BATT at Booth #4512 at The Battery Show in Detroit, October 12–15, 2026, where attendees can learn more about Obsidia and C-BATT's work to advance domestic battery materials for defense and other demanding applications, and sign up to receive samples of Obsidia anode material, electrodes, and cells.



To contact C-BATT, book a meeting and learn more about our latest updates, visit

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT® and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM, a domestically sourced anode material designed to provide a higher-capacity alternative to graphite while working with conventional lithium-ion electrode processing. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, Florida and scale-up of the manufacturing process is proceeding in Triadelphia, West Virginia. For more information and updates, visit