MENAFN - Market Press Release) DataVare Unveils Next Generation Cross-Platform Solution with Faster Processing and Advance Workflow September 18, 2026 3:38 am - DataVare introduces an upgraded OST to MHTML Converter with cross-platform support, faster processing, improved workflow, and efficient email data conversion.

New Delhi, India-September 12, 2026-DataVare, a provider of email data management solutions, today announced the global launch of its upgraded file conversion tool. The updated version aims to make file conversion easier and more efficient for users. It supports multiple operating systems, faster processing, and better workflow tools to handle data.

New Features of the Software

Cross-Platform Compatibility

The new version works on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. This makes it easier for users working on multiple platforms. The same conversion process works across different systems without compatibility issues and without the need to install additional plugins.

Streamlined Operations and Top Performance

The latest version has an upgraded back-end engine that allows the software to use system resources more efficiently and complete conversion operations faster.

The primary improvements are:

1. Batch Processing: Assists users in converting large volumes of data in less time.

2. Optimized Memory Management: Uses CPU and RAM efficiently to help ensure stable system performance during conversion.

3. Better Error Handling: Assists in preserving the structure of complex web elements, stylesheets, and embedded media during the conversion process.

Simple to Understand and Easy Workflow

With a simple and easy-to-use interface, the app offers a number of conversion features. It also provides a full step-by-step administrative guide to help users understand the software and complete the setup swiftly. This allows teams to quickly get started with the application and efficiently manage their conversion work.

Data Conversion and Data Preservation

The software can preserve the email attributes such as hyperlinks, email text, signatures, and attachments when converting them. Moreover, users can choose the they want to convert and selectively convert OST filesively.

Pricing and Availability

The updated software is available with lifetime validity for personal and professional users. There is also a demo version available for users to check out the software before purchasing the licensed version. The software is available on its official product page.

About the Software

DataVare OST to MHTML is an archiving and conversion tool that helps convert offline web data and storage files to popular formats. It allows users to handle converted data and organize their digital documents through a simple and quick conversion process.

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