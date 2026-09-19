MENAFN - Market Press Release) Top 10 Best AI for Advocates and Law Firms in India September 18, 2026 4:31 am - Explore the top 10 AI tools for advocates and law firms in India for legal research, drafting, case analysis, document review and legal workflows.

Artificial intelligence is becoming an important part of legal work in India. Advocates and law firms use AI tools for legal research, case analysis, document review, drafting and summarisation. These tools can help save time and make routine legal work more organised.

Modern legal AI platforms combine artificial intelligence with legal databases, case law, statutes and document analysis. Since AI can make mistakes, lawyers should always verify cases, citations, statutes and other legal information before using AI-generated results.

Here are 10 AI platforms and tools that advocates and law firms in India can consider.

1. LexisNexis Protégé - AI Legal Assistant

LexisNexis Protégé ( is an AI Legal Assistant designed for legal professionals. It supports legal research, drafting, analysis and legal workflows.

Protégé can help lawyers research legal issues, summarise information, review content and support repetitive legal tasks. Its integration with LexisNexis legal content makes it useful for professionals who want AI support alongside legal research resources.

Best for: Legal research, drafting, analysis and workflow support.

2. Lexis Advance with Protégé - Legal AI Platform

Lexis Advance with Protégé ( combines AI with LexisNexis legal content for research, drafting and analysis. It supports legal research and document drafting and includes purpose-built legal AI skills.

The platform also includes Case Analysis India, which supports citation verification and helps check the status and treatment of legal authorities.

Best for: Integrated legal research, drafting and analysis.

3. SCC Online AI Pro

SCC Online is a widely used legal research platform in India. Its AI features help legal professionals search and work with legal information more efficiently.

It can be useful for advocates and law firms looking for relevant judgments and legal authorities from large collections of Indian legal information.

4. Manupatra

Manupatra provides access to judgments, statutes, regulations and other legal information. Its AI-supported search features can help advocates find relevant information using legal concepts and related terms.

It can support research across different legal practice areas and help law firms maintain a regular legal research workflow.

5. CaseMine

CaseMine is an AI-powered legal research and analysis platform focused on case law and legal documents. It helps legal professionals identify relevant cases and examine connections between legal authorities.

For advocates, this can reduce some of the manual work involved in reviewing large volumes of case law.

6. Jhana

Jhana is an AI legal research and paralegal platform focused on Indian legal work. It can search judgments, statutes and user case files and provide citations.

Its research, paralegal and document-related features are designed around legal workflows. It can be useful when advocates need to research large amounts of Indian legal information.

Best for: Indian legal research and paralegal work.

7. ai

Lexlegis is an AI legal assistant that combines research, document interaction and drafting. Its MIRA platform supports tasks such as legal research, document review and drafting.

The platform focuses on Indian legal information and provides source references for research outputs, making it relevant for lawyers who need to move between research and document work.

Best for: Legal research, document review and drafting.

8. LexPilot

LexPilot is an AI legal research and drafting platform designed for Indian advocates. It focuses on finding relevant Supreme Court and High Court judgments and supporting legal drafting.

Advocates can describe the facts of a matter and use the platform to identify potentially relevant judgments. It also supports drafts such as bail applications, writs, SLPs and legal notices.

9. LegalInk AI

LegalInk AI focuses on checking and validating citations used in AI-generated legal research and drafting. It identifies verified, ungrounded and potentially fabricated citations.

Citation verification is important because lawyers should independently check AI-generated case names, citations and legal authorities before relying on them.

Best for: Citation checking and validation.

10. ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a general-purpose AI assistant that can support tasks such as brainstorming, summarising user-provided documents, organising information and improving draft structure.

However, general-purpose AI should not replace dedicated legal research databases. Lawyers should verify cases, statutes, sections and other legal authorities before using them in professional work.

Best for: General AI assistance, summarisation and drafting support.

How to Choose the Best AI for Advocates and Law Firms

The right AI tool depends on the type of legal work being handled. Litigation practices may focus on case law research and citation verification, while corporate teams may need document analysis and drafting features.

Before selecting a tool, consider:

Legal research: Check coverage of Indian judgments, statutes and legal authorities.

Drafting: Look for support for contracts, petitions, notices and other legal documents.

Citation verification: Check whether legal authorities can be traced and verified.

Document analysis: Consider tools that can review contracts, pleadings and case files.

Data security: Review privacy, security and data handling policies before uploading client documents.

Indian law coverage: Check coverage of Indian legislation, Supreme Court judgments and High Court decisions.

Conclusion

AI tools for advocates and law firms in India now support legal research, drafting, document review, case analysis and other legal workflows. The right platform depends on the firm's practice areas, research needs, security requirements and budget.

Regardless of the tool used, lawyers should carefully review and verify AI-generated legal information before relying on it in professional work.

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