MENAFN - Market Press Release) Chetu Welcomes Forthright Technology Partners to its Channel Network September 18, 2026 5:00 am - Strategic Collaboration to Deliver AI and Digital Transformation Solutions

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has announced that Weston-based Forthright Technology Partners has joined its Channel Partner Program.

Forthright Technology Partners Joins Chetu's Channel Network.

Forthright Technology Partners Joins

Chetu's Channel Network.

“By joining our network, Forthright can leverage our global development teams and specialized engineers to support projects without increasing internal staffing,” said Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President of Growth at Chetu.“We will work with Forthright to deliver custom-built solutions within their client infrastructure environments.

“Together, we will help organizations modernize technology ecosystems while maintaining strong security and compliance standards,” Vazirani added.

Founded in 1992, Forthright Technology Partners is a cybersecurity-first managed IT and advisory firm that helps organizations use technology as a competitive advantage. The award-winning, minority-certified company partners with manufacturers, healthcare organizations, professional service firms, and other growing businesses to reduce cyber risk, improve operational efficiency, simplify compliance, and support long-term growth. Through its DigitalNOW services, Forthright also helps organizations accelerate AI adoption, automation, and digital transformation with practical, business-focused solutions.

"Our clients rely on us to help them navigate increasingly complex technology decisions while keeping security at the center of everything they do," said Rory Sanchez, CEO of Forthright Technology Partners. "Partnering with Chetu expands our ability to deliver custom AI and digital transformation solutions while maintaining the cybersecurity, governance, and business outcomes our clients expect. Together, we're helping organizations innovate and scale their SMB with confidence."

To learn more about Chetu or if you would like to know how Chetu and Forthright can help your business, please visit

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

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