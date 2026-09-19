Hackers Breach Flock Camera, Recover 1.6M Images Arabian Post
The compromise involved a single camera taken from above a roadway and did not amount to a remote breach of Flock Safety's cloud network. The group behind the operation, calling itself stegan0gram, reverse engineered the device and shared its contents for independent technical examination.
The copied material included 27,321 short MP4 video files, each roughly one to two seconds long, recorded at 1,024 by 768 pixels and without audio. Logs recovered from the device showed that, across about 21 days of recorded activity, the camera photographed roughly 50,200 vehicles and generated around 1.6 million still images.
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