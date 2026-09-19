Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Crowdsec Traces Repository Theft To Tanstack Compromise Arabian Post


2026-09-19 11:10:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">CrowdSec has said a supply-chain attack involving compromised TanStack npm packages led to the unauthorised copying of about 170 private GitHub repositories after credentials linked to a departing employee were exposed.

The cybersecurity company said its investigation, completed with assistance from GitHub, traced the breach to an OAuth token obtained after the employee's account was compromised in the May TanStack attack. The repositories were downloaded on May 22, between 05:52 and 06:01 UTC, from an IP address in Toronto, according to CrowdSec's forensic review.

CrowdSec said the copied material included private source code alongside more than 130 repositories that were already public. It said there was no evidence that its production infrastructure, databases or build pipelines were accessed, and no code was altered.

MENAFN19092026000152002308ID1111685809



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search