Crowdsec Traces Repository Theft To Tanstack Compromise Arabian Post
The cybersecurity company said its investigation, completed with assistance from GitHub, traced the breach to an OAuth token obtained after the employee's account was compromised in the May TanStack attack. The repositories were downloaded on May 22, between 05:52 and 06:01 UTC, from an IP address in Toronto, according to CrowdSec's forensic review.
CrowdSec said the copied material included private source code alongside more than 130 repositories that were already public. It said there was no evidence that its production infrastructure, databases or build pipelines were accessed, and no code was altered.
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