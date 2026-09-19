Baniyas Tops Round 7 Opener In Abu Dhabi Arabian Post
The first day of the three-day Gi round featured Under-18, Adults and Masters competitors, with results across the divisions contributing to club standings as the championship approaches its eighth and final round.
Baniyas entered the weekend already leading the overall Gi standings, ahead of Palms Sports – Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. Friday's showing therefore strengthened its position at a stage when opportunities to recover points are narrowing and performances across age and weight categories carry increasing importance.
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