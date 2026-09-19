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Baniyas Tops Round 7 Opener In Abu Dhabi Arabian Post


2026-09-19 11:10:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club moved to the front on the opening day of Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday, with Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club second and M. O. D UAE third.

The first day of the three-day Gi round featured Under-18, Adults and Masters competitors, with results across the divisions contributing to club standings as the championship approaches its eighth and final round.

Baniyas entered the weekend already leading the overall Gi standings, ahead of Palms Sports – Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. Friday's showing therefore strengthened its position at a stage when opportunities to recover points are narrowing and performances across age and weight categories carry increasing importance.

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The Arabian Post

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