EU Presses US To Admit Palestinian UN Delegation Arabian Post
Anouar El Anouni, a spokesman for the European External Action Service, said on Saturday that the bloc regretted the extension of the visa denial for a second consecutive year. He said the United States, as host country to the United Nations headquarters, should reconsider the measure in light of its obligations under agreements with the organisation.
The intervention came after the US State Department confirmed this week that visas would not be granted to Abbas and members of the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization delegation. Washington said the restrictions reflected what it described as failures by Palestinian leaders to undertake reforms and actions that it says undermine prospects for peace with Israel.
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