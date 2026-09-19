When Winston Churchill Called For European Unity In Neutral Zurich
As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.
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As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
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Vor 80 Jahren: In Zürich legt Churchill einen Grundstein der europäischen Einigung
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Read more: Vor 80 Jahren: In Zürich legt Churchill einen Grundstein der europäischen Ein
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Il y a 80 ans, Winston Churchill posait à Zurich l'une des premières pierres de l'unification de l'Europe
Read more: Il y a 80 ans, Winston Churchill posait à Zurich l'une des premières pierres de l'unification de l'E
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Hace 80 años: En Zúrich, Churchill sentó una piedra angular de la unificación europea
Read more: Hace 80 años: En Zúrich, Churchill sentó una piedra angular de la unificación eu
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Churchill usou neutralidade suíça para defender nova Europa
Read more: Churchill usou neutralidade suíça para defender nova E
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ヨーロッパ統合への布石 チャーチルのチューリヒ演説から80年
Read more: ヨーロッパ統合への布石 チャーチルのチューリヒ演説
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في زيورخ قبل ثمانين عامًا... ونستون تشرشل يضع حجر الأساس للوحدة الأوروبية
Read more: في زيورخ قبل ثمانين عامًا... ونستون تشرشل يضع حجر الأساس للوحدة الأو
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80年前,丘吉尔在苏黎世为欧洲一体化奠定基石
Read more: 80年前,丘吉尔在苏黎世为欧洲一体
Switzerland is home to many international organisations. But when it comes to getting involved in them, the country has historically been hesitant. It is not a member of the European Union (EU), and there are no signs of this changing. And it only joined the United Nations (UN) in 2002, after 189 states had already done so.
In 1946, just a few months after the first ever UN General Assembly, Winston Churchill, who had led Britain through the Second World War, was in Switzerland. In this year of peace, the possibility of change was in the air – and Churchill duly set a milestone when on September 19, at the University of Zurich, he called for a United States of EuropeExternal link.
“I always say there are two origins of Europe. Churchill's speech is one of them,” says Birte Wassenberg, a historian at the University of Strasbourg who specialises in the history of European organisations. But how did it come about that the idea of European unification was proposed in Switzerland of all places?
For Wassenberg, the Zurich location – which she describes as a“good choice” – has to be seen in the context of the incipient Cold War.“Switzerland was chosen because of its classic neutrality – it was an attempt at a speech for peace on neutral European soil,” says the academic.A speech not for the Swiss
Martin Conway, a professor of contemporary European history at the University of Oxford, agrees on the logic of the neutral location.“It doesn't seem to me that Churchill is in any way giving a speech to the Swiss – he's giving it to a kind of post-war European political elite, who he's urging to look beyond immediate problems and to focus on building a new world”, Conway says.
>> A statesman on holiday: a look back at what Churchill got up to during his 1946 Swiss visit:More More History When Churchill mixed Swiss business and pleasure
This content was published on Jan 23, 2015 Exactly 50 years after the death of Winston Churchill, swissinfo looks at what he thought of Switzerland – and what Switzerland thought of him.Read more: When Churchill mixed Swiss business and ple
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