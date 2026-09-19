Remembering Churchill's Zurich Speech As Europe Faces Security Crisis

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In 1946, former British prime minister Winston Churchill delivered a speech in Zurich in which he urged Europeans to“recreate the fabric” of their continent in the aftermath of the Second World War. Now, as Europe again grapples with complex threats to its security, do his words still resonate? This content was published on September 19, 2026 - 10:00 2 minutes

Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department. Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally.

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

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In his address, made at the University of Zurich on September 19, 1946, Churchill called for a“remedy” to prevent future conflicts, one that he said would make Europe“as free and happy as Switzerland is today.” That remedy, he said, was“to recreate the European fabric” and“build a kind of United States of Europe.”

“Churchill used the word 'bewildered' in his speech – how could this destruction in Europe have happened?” British Ambassador James Squire told Swissinfo on the margins of an event in Zurich celebrating the 80th anniversary of the speech.“It was a time for Europe to work out how it could preserve peace in future.”

Churchill called not just for a united Europe, but for the United States –“mighty America”, in his words – to support it.

>> Learn more about Churchill's Zurich address and its links to the creation of the EU and the Council of Europe:

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