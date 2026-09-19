Deutsch de Angeblicher Lukaschenko-Scherge muss vor St. Galler Kantonsgericht Original Read more: Angeblicher Lukaschenko-Scherge muss vor St. Galler Kantonsge Русский ru Белорусский экс-спецназовец вновь предстанет перед судом в Швейцарии Read more: Белорусский экс-спецназовец вновь предстанет перед судом в Швей

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A man alleged to be a member of a Belarusian special forces unit is due to appear before the cantonal court in St Gallen on Tuesday. The 48-year-old Belarusian is alleged to have been involved in three murders on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Alleged Lukashenko henchman to appear again before a Swiss court This content was published on September 19, 2026 - 10:15 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Belarusian man had already appeared before Rorschach District Court in the autumn of 2023. The trial attracted international attention and was covered on site by around 30 journalists from Switzerland and abroad, as well as several human rights organisations.

In his asylum application in 2019, the defendant stated that, acting on behalf of the regime of President Lukashenko, he had been involved in the murders of three opposition politicians in 1999 – including the former Minister of the Interior, Yuri Zakharenko. He had also described the crimes in detail in various media outlets.

A first for the Swiss justice system

The complaint was filed by two daughters of opposition politicians who disappeared at the time, as well as Trial International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Geneva.

Legally, the case centres on the offence of enforced disappearance, which has been enshrined in the Swiss Criminal Code since 2017. The relevant section of the law is based on a UN convention. Under this, a person can be prosecuted in this country even if the offence was committed abroad. This is the first prosecution of its kind in Switzerland.

Acquittal at first instance

The prosecution had sought a three-year prison sentence for the accused before the district court, one year of which was to be suspended. However, the court of first instance acquitted the man in full. The presiding judge explained that certain accounts were simply absurd. The facts of the case had not been proven. The defendant had repeatedly contradicted himself, both during the asylum proceedings and during questioning by the public prosecutor's office and in court.

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