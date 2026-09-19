When Two Out-Of-Work Mechanics Stole Charlie Chaplin's Corpse

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A few months after Charlie Chaplin's death, his body was stolen from the cemetery in Corsier-sur-Vevey, overlooking Lake Geneva in western Switzerland, where the great actor and director had lived for 25 years. Let's retrace this macabre story. This content was published on September 19, 2026 - 11:00 7 minutes

A member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, I mainly write about Switzerland's most peculiar features and stories. After completing my master's degree in Asian Studies in Geneva (with a detour at Tokyo University and Kyoto University), I worked on the newsdesk at RSI, occasionally collaborating with Presence Switzerland during the Expo in South Korea and Milan. I have been working for SWI swissinfo since 2016.

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March 1, 1978. Corsier-sur-Vevey, where thick fog is about to give way to a cold rain. Two figures are moving cautiously around the cemetery.

The following day, in place of one of the graves, the cemetery caretaker finds a deep hole. Tyre tracks suggest that the coffin buried there had been taken away. The man immediately raised the alarm, setting in motion a dramatic investigation that would attract international attention. The body that had been stolen was, in fact, that of Charlie Chaplin.

Switzerland, Charlie Chaplin's adopted home

The great British filmmaker lived in the village on the shores of Lake Geneva for 25 years until his death on December 25, 1977. He did not choose Switzerland on a whim, but was driven there by the icy winds of McCarthyism. In the United States, he had come under the scrutiny of the FBI, which accused him of“un-American activities”, particularly due to the anti-war and anti-capitalist themes in many of his films.

In 1952, while he was in England for the premiere of Limelight, the US government revoked his entry permit. Unable to return to Hollywood, Chaplin arrived in Switzerland. What was supposed to be a stay of just a few weeks turned into a permanent move.

In Corsier-sur-Vevey, he purchased the Manoir de Ban estate, nicknamed the“Little White House”, and, despite a minor disagreement stemming from the director's irritation at the noise from the neighbouring shooting range, the village became a home for Chaplin, who described the locals as“charming, hospitable and genuine”, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reportsExternal link.

Monsieur Rochat

So who were the two suspicious-looking figures? They turned out to be 24-year-old Roman Wardas and 38-year-old Gantscho Ganev, two unemployed mechanics seeking their fortune. The former, a Pole, is the mastermind of the duo. Inspired by similar stories he had read in an Italian newspaper, he persuaded his friend, a Bulgarian, to help him steal Chaplin's body and then demand a ransom from his family. Wardas would later explain that he had conceived the abduction as a“viable financial decision” to realise their dream of escaping poverty and opening their own garage.

In the days immediately following the disappearance of the coffin, the media, the police and the public were left in the dark. Interpol was called in to assist with the international search, and a wide range of theories were put forward as to the motives behind the act: its repatriation to England by British admirers; revenge by neo-Nazi fanatics angered by Chaplin's satire of Hitler in The Great Dictator; a simple prank in very poor taste; or the idea that the body had been stolen for cryopreservation.

These speculations were dispelled when the telephone rang at the Chaplin estate. On the other end of the line, a certain“Monsieur Rochat” revealed himself to be the perpetrator of the theft and demanded a ransom of $600,000.

It is Wardas, who had managed to obtain the number of the residence by posing as a journalist.

However, he and his accomplice hadn't reckoned with Oona O'Neill, Charlie Chaplin's wife, who proved to be a tough nut to crack. She described the whole affair as“ridiculous” and stated:“A corpse is a corpse. My husband is in Heaven and in my heart.” She had no intention of parting with a single cent.

However, in agreement with the police, she decided to play along to buy time and, through the family lawyer, Jean-Félix Paschoud, she engaged in a sham negotiation to drive down the price.

To complicate matters further, a string of compulsive liars came forward falsely claiming to be in possession of the coffin. The family demanded tangible proof from Monsieur Rochat. Wardas and Ganev therefore sent a photograph of the coffin in a maize field, providing the police with their first lead. It later transpired that the image had been taken in Noville, some 20 kilometres from Corsier-sur-Vevey, where the pair had gone to great lengths to conceal the coffin – weighing over 130 kilograms – and its occupant.

The fake negotiations continued for around ten weeks, towards the end of which Wardas began to lose patience, becoming increasingly aggressive and even going so far as to threaten to kill the couple's children if he did not receive the money.

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