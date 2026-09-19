Swiss Commodities Association Rejects Windfall Tax On Profits

Italiano it Tasse extra per i commercianti di materie prime?“Non ci stiamo” Original Read more: Tasse extra per i commercianti di materie prime?“Non ci st

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Suissenégoce, the association of Swiss companies active in the commodities trade – primarily oil – and in maritime transport, rejects any suggestion of additional taxation on the profits of companies in the sector. This content was published on September 19, 2026 - 12:16 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Taxing profits more heavily is not a good idea, because companies already pay a huge amount in taxes – we're talking about hundreds of millions of francs,” says Secretary General Florence Schurch in an interview with the AWP news agency.“Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter even said that the government had been able to balance its budget thanks to tax revenue from Geneva [where many traders are based].”

In her view, companies in the sector“are rewarded for the work they do, but they are by no means responsible for what happens in the world, nor for the price at the petrol pump, which also depends on refining costs, transport costs, exchange rates and excise duties.”

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This content was published on Jun 10, 2026 Switzerland is one of the most important hubs for global commodities trading.

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