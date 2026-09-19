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Opinion Poll Results Influence Voting Behaviour, Swiss Study Claims

Opinion Poll Results Influence Voting Behaviour, Swiss Study Claims


2026-09-19 11:10:06
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Opinion polls can influence the outcome of a referendum. A study shows that voters tend to vote against a proposal put to a referendum if they expect it to be rejected. This content was published on September 19, 2026 - 13:19 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Des mauvais sondages influencent les électeurs Original Read more: Des mauvais sondages influencent les élec

For his study, political scientist Oliver Strijbis, from the private Franklin University based in Sorengo in canton Ticino, conducted three surveys involving 4,000 people on three popular initiatives: the reduction in the radio and TV licence fee, the ban on fireworks, and the liability of multinationals.

Respondents were given varying amounts of information about the proposed measures' chances of success. This revealed a 'Titanic effect': if respondents were told that an initiative was certain to fail, their support declined.

More More Votes September 27 vote: Swiss neutrality initiative could face heavy defeat

This content was published on Sep 16, 2026 An initiative to anchor a strict interpretation of Swiss neutrality in the Constitution is heading for defeat, according to a nationwide poll.

Read more: September 27 vote: Swiss neutrality initiative could face heavy d

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