Swiss Pharma Firm Roche Opens New Research Centre In Boston
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Roche: apre nuovo centro di ricerca a Boston,“impegno negli Usa”
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Read more: Roche: apre nuovo centro di ricerca a Boston,“impegno negli
The Roche Genentech Innovation Centre in Boston is located at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in the Allston neighbourhood, the company stated in a press release on Thursday. The facility will bring together scientists working in basic research, clinical development, artificial intelligence and scientific data, creating a research environment where work will span from early-stage discovery to advanced clinical development. A 10-year lease has been signed for a total area of 95,000 square metres, where up to 500 specialists will work.More More Pharma supply chains US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse
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