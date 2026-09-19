Swiss Pharma Firm Roche Opens New Research Centre In Boston

Italiano it Roche: apre nuovo centro di ricerca a Boston,“impegno negli Usa” Original Read more: Roche: apre nuovo centro di ricerca a Boston,“impegno negli

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Roche has announced the opening of a new research and development centre dedicated to cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases in Boston, together with its US subsidiary Genentech. This content was published on September 19, 2026 - 13:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Roche Genentech Innovation Centre in Boston is located at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in the Allston neighbourhood, the company stated in a press release on Thursday. The facility will bring together scientists working in basic research, clinical development, artificial intelligence and scientific data, creating a research environment where work will span from early-stage discovery to advanced clinical development. A 10-year lease has been signed for a total area of 95,000 square metres, where up to 500 specialists will work.

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This content was published on Apr 25, 2025 Looming US pharma tariffs could challenge the status quo in pharmaceutical hubs like Switzerland as investment shifts to the US.

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