Switzerland Concerned About Attacks On Saudi Arabia
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Schweiz besorgt über Angriffe auf Saudi-Arabien
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Read more: Schweiz besorgt über Angriffe auf Saudi-Ar
The attacks could pose a serious threat to the civilian population and lead to further escalation in the region, the foreign ministry wrote on Saturday afternoon on the social media platform X.
In its statement, the ministry also called on all parties to comply with international law and to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.
Last week, the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized Yemen's west coast in a lightning offensive, thereby gaining access to the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea. Since the latest escalation in the Yemen war, Saudi Arabia has once again come under fire from its southern neighbour.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland signs investment protection deal with Saudi Arabia
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