What Do Mail-In Ballots Look Like In Switzerland? - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) It's estimated that over 90% of voters in Switzerland cast their ballots via mail – a proportion which stands out globally, yet which hasn't led to major political debates about security or fraud. This content was published on September 17, 2026 - 14:58 1 minute

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

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For many Swiss, the voting envelope which arrives by post a few weeks ahead of ballot day, complete with ballot paper, voter ID card, and informational booklet, is a regular part of political life. And they are happy to return their choices by mail: not only do the Swiss vote more often than anyone else, they are also among the heaviest users of mail-in ballots in the world.

>> Read more about how the system works, and what it means for democratic participation:

More More Swiss democracy The ins and outs of postal voting in Switzerland

This content was published on Sep 17, 2026 Are you comfortable putting your vote in the letterbox? From the US to Germany, some politicians say you shouldn't be. In Switzerland, such debates remain marginal for now.

Read more: The ins and outs of postal voting in Switze

>> Postal voting may boost participation by a few percentage points, but it's no silver bullet:

More More Swiss democracy Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland

This content was published on Aug 7, 2026 Swiss direct democracy is often seen as an example for the rest of the world. Yet only a minority of eligible Swiss voters go to the polls.

Read more: Why voter turnout is so low in Switze