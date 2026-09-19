Industry Commits Rs 3,590 Crore To Energy Efficiency, Electrification And Clean Tech In A Year: CII

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian industry has committed Rs 3,590 crore over the past year towards electrification, process improvement, waste-heat recovery, digitalisation, IoT and artificial intelligence, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said at the 25th CII Energy Efficiency Summit 2026.

The commitment was highlighted by P V Kiran Ananth, Executive Director - Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy & Green Entrepreneurship, CII Godrej GBC.

Ananth said,“Energy efficiency remains one of the most cost-effective levers for industrial decarbonisation. The 27th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management highlights this opportunity, with 720 industry respondents investing around Rs 5,700 crore over the last three years and achieving savings of more than Rs 7,100 crore,” The Economic Times reported.

“Within just one year, participating companies have committed another Rs 3,590 crores of investment towards electrification, process improvement, waste-heat recovery, digitalisation, IoT and AI,” he added.

Electrification, Clean Technology Key to Transition

The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers, academia and sustainability experts to discuss India's transition towards a net-zero economy through energy efficiency, clean technologies and sustainable practices.

Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, said energy efficiency and electrification would be central to meeting rising energy demand, while adoption among micro, small and medium enterprises needs to accelerate.

“Energy efficiency should not be seen as a compliance requirement, but as a pathway to global competitiveness. We need to use energy efficiently, electrify where technically viable, and progressively power electricity with cleaner sources,” Panigrahy added, as quoted by ET.

Heat Pump Atlas Tracks 2,201 Installations

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of the India Heat Pump Atlas - The National Installation Insights Dashboard, developed under the CII Heat Pump Alliance.

The Atlas consolidates data from 13 technology partners and covers 2,201 installations with a combined capacity of 288 MW, including 1,063 industrial and 1,138 commercial installations.

Heat pumps have been deployed across sectors including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, food, electronics, paper and petrochemicals for applications such as hot water, process heating, drying, steam generation and boiler-feed-water heating.

The Atlas identified 34 industrial installations operating at 100°C or above, with applications reaching temperatures of up to 140°C.

(KNN Bureau)

