High Museum Presents Walter Wick's 'I SPY' Exhibition

MENAFN - USA Art News) The High Museum of Art in Atlanta is currently presenting“I SPY! Walter Wick's Hidden Wonders,” the most extensive survey to date of the photographer's work. Wick, born inin Hartford, Connecticut, is widely recognized for the popular I Spy book series, which has sold millions of copies.

This exhibition is the latest installment in the High Museum's series dedicated to the art of children's books, which began in 2013. It marks the first time the series has focused on a photographer, highlighting Wick's unique approach to photographic illustration. His career began in commercial photography, where he developed a fascination with studio techniques such as mirrors, time exposures, and composites to create impossible scenes.

The inaugural I Spy book, A Book of Picture Riddles, was released in 1992. Over 35 years, Wick has created more than 26 titles in the series. The riddles for the books were penned by Jean Marzollo, who passed away in 2018.

The exhibition was organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art, which received a donation of 84 of Wick's photographs in 2015 from the artist and his wife and collaborator, Linda Cheverton Wick. The show combines well-known images with seldom-seen works, including his early photographs of optical illusions found in nature. A notable feature of the exhibition is the inclusion of several three-dimensional models used to create the photographs, providing a tangible demonstration of his creative process.

Examples on view include City Blocks ( 1994 ), which depicts a rush-hour skyline constructed from kindergarten wooden blocks, and Yikes! ( 1994 ), an illusion featuring blocks in what appears to be a mid-air collision. Another highlight, Clouds ( 1994 ), utilizes cotton and white baubles to create an atmospheric effect that has been compared to a Titian painting. The exhibition runs through January 3, 2027, at the High Museum of Art, located at 1280 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA.

Source: Observer Arts