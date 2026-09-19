Peter Kogler Fuses Digital Art With Murano Glass Tradition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Austrian artistis presenting a new body of work at theon the Venetian island of Murano. The exhibition marks a new chapter in material exploration for Kogler, known for his computer-assisted art.

Since the mid-1980s, Kogler has developed a distinct visual language featuring repeating motifs such as tubes, ants, brains, and globes, which he applies to various surfaces to create immersive environments. These signature motifs are now brought to life in glass on Murano.

The concept to connect Kogler's contemporary practice with Murano's centuries-old glassmaking tradition originated with Hans-Peter Wipplinger, director of Vienna's Leopold Museum. Rinaldo Invernizzi, president of Galleria Barovier and Toso, stated,“Kogler's visual language of endlessly repeating tubes, creating infinite networks, felt like an unmistakable echo of filigrana, one of Murano's oldest techniques, in which fine threads of glass are twisted and drawn into intricate line patterns.”

Invernizzi added,“We extended an invitation to Peter Kogler, and it is with great pride that Galleria Barovier and Toso now announces this exhibition, bringing his singular vision into dialogue with the glass of Murano for the very first time.”

As a newcomer to the medium, Kogler explored the Barovier and Toso archives. There, he discovered checkered designs by Ercole Barovier from the 1950s and 1960s, which utilized a grid-like logic. Kogler paid homage to this influence with new pieces such as Untitled (Ercole) ( 2025–26 ).

Working at the traditional glassmaking furnace led to further creative developments. While cold glass is precise, it becomes fluid and unpredictable when heated. This process required Kogler to cede control to the experienced glassmakers and the molten material itself. The resulting works are a true collaboration rather than a direct translation of Kogler's initial vision.

The exhibition showcases Kogler's ability to integrate his tubular forms, brains, and bugs into monumental light installations, like the colossal Untitled (Brain) ( 2025 ) suspended over the gallery among traditional Murano chandeliers, as well as into intimately scaled vessels. This presentation continues Kogler's creation of immersive experiences, now through the historic tradition of Venetian glass.

“Peter Kogler” is on view at Galleria Barovier and Toso, Venice, through February 21, 2027.

Source: Artnet News