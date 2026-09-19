IEA Condemns Attack On Mosque In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the MoFA, said in a post on X that Afghanistan strongly condemned the attack.
He said attacks on sacred places and worshippers were unjustifiable and called for necessary measures to be taken against those responsible.
The incident took place on Friday during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kohat. Police and rescue officials said most of the injured were worshippers and were taken to a local hospital.
No group has so far officially claimed responsibility for the attack.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment