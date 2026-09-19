IEA Condemns Attack On Mosque In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has strongly condemned an attack on a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying attacks on mosques and other sacred places are unjustifiable.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the MoFA, said in a post on X that Afghanistan strongly condemned the attack.

He said attacks on sacred places and worshippers were unjustifiable and called for necessary measures to be taken against those responsible.

The incident took place on Friday during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kohat. Police and rescue officials said most of the injured were worshippers and were taken to a local hospital.

No group has so far officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

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