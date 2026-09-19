Death Toll In Pakistan Police Headquarters Attack Rises To 31

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The death toll from an explosion and gun attack at a police headquarters in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to at least 31, including 16 police personnel, while more than 100 others have been wounded, media reports said on Saturday.

Attackers stormed the Old Police Lines complex in Kohat, a city of around 220,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Friday afternoon, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing a senior police official.

The police compound serves as a district-level headquarters and houses key offices of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and several other police units, AFP reported.

“Several militants are still holed up in the Special Branch section of the Kohat Police Complex,” the police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“An exchange of fire with them has been ongoing since late last night. Their exact number remains unclear,” the official added.

However, the Associated Press (AP) reported in a more recent update that Pakistani security forces had ended the operation against the attackers after around 20 hours of fighting.

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