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Woman Dies, 3 Family Members Poisoned In Logar

Woman Dies, 3 Family Members Poisoned In Logar


2026-09-19 11:04:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Four members of a family were poisoned in central Logar province, leaving a woman dead, an official said on Saturday.

Mawlawi Mirwais Abdali, spokesman for the Logar governor, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred on Friday night in the Refugees Township of Pul-i-Alam city.

He added that four members of the family were poisoned in the incident. One woman died, while the remaining three, who were in critical condition, were transferred to Kabul for treatment.

Abdali said the exact cause of the incident had not yet been determined and that security forces had launched an investigation.

hz

MENAFN19092026000174011037ID1111685761



Pajhwok Afghan News

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