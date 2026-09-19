Cairo, Washington Discuss Iran Crisis, Stress Freedom Of Navigation In Hormuz

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US presidential senior adviser for Arab and African affairs Massad Boulos discussed the crisis involving Iran and stressed the need to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

The two officials spoke by phone on Friday, as Cairo and Washington continued consultations over regional developments, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

Abdelatty and Boulos reviewed the latest developments related to Iran and emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and respecting international law. The ministry did not announce any new measures or agreements resulting from the discussion.

Egypt has stepped up diplomatic contacts with the United States and regional governments in recent months in an effort to contain escalation involving Iran and promote diplomatic solutions. In previous contacts with US officials, Cairo has warned that a widening conflict could disrupt international shipping and supply chains and affect energy and food prices.

The call also covered efforts to halt escalation in Sudan, where Abdelatty called for building on current initiatives to end the conflict and create conditions for political solutions based on dialogue and negotiations.

He reiterated Egypt's position in support of Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the preservation of its national institutions.

Abdelatty and Boulos also discussed Libya and efforts to advance the political process and end the country's prolonged divisions.

The Egyptian minister said Cairo's approach was based on preserving Libya's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the unity of its national institutions. He called for regional and international efforts supporting the Libyan political process to complement each other and help Libyan parties reach a sustainable settlement reflecting their own choices.

The talks were the latest in a series of consultations between Abdelatty and Boulos on Sudan and Libya. In a September 5 call, the two officials also discussed efforts to halt the Sudan conflict and advance a Sudanese-led political process, as well as moves to break Libya's political deadlock.