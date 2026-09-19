Egypt Promotes Investment Opportunities At Zhejiang Economic Forum

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) office in Shanghai participated in the Zhejiang Economic and Trade Forum for Central Asian and North African Countries as part of efforts to promote investment and trade opportunities in Egypt and strengthen engagement with Chinese businesses.

The forum was held under the auspices of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhejiang and organised by the China Chamber of International Commerce in Zhejiang.

During the forum, the Egyptian office highlighted the country's investment and trade potential, business environment and available investment incentives, as well as opportunities for cooperation in sectors including industry, energy, logistics and the digital economy.

The ECS also highlighted Egypt's strategic geographic location, industrial and logistics infrastructure, and network of trade agreements, which position the country as a production and export hub serving regional and international markets.

The Egyptian office also held a meeting with Chen Jian Zhong, Chairperson of CCPIT Zhejiang, to discuss strengthening institutional cooperation, expanding communication channels between Egyptian and Chinese business communities, and organising economic events, business visits and trade missions to promote investment and trade opportunities in both countries.

Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, First Undersecretary of the Ministry and Head of the ECS, said Zhejiang is one of China's major industrial and trade hubs, given its diverse base of companies and extensive production and commercial activities.

He added that the Commercial Representation aims to translate Egypt's participation in international economic forums and events into investment, export and business opportunities.

El-Sherif said the ECS office in Shanghai will continue following up with Chinese companies that have expressed interest in investment and trade with Egypt and connect them with relevant industrial and investment zones and authorities in the country.

He concluded that the office will coordinate with relevant Egyptian authorities to help translate the opportunities discussed at the forum into concrete projects and partnerships.