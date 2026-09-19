Guardian Glass Expands Egypt Operations With New Coating Line

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Guardian Glass has inaugurated a high-performance glass coating line at its manufacturing facility in 10th of Ramadan City, Egypt, expanding its local production capabilities and strengthening its ability to supply coated glass to customers across regional markets.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of the Egyptian government, Guardian Glass leadership, customers and industry partners. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt, and Guus Boekhoudt, Executive Vice President, Global Commercial, Guardian Glass.

The new capability expands Guardian Glass' manufacturing operations in Egypt and supports the production of high-performance coated glass for residential and commercial building projects.

The coating line manufactures Guardian SunGuard Solar Control and Guardian ClimaGuard low-E glass for customers in Egypt, the broader Africa and Middle East region, and Southeast Europe. The products are suitable for a wide range of residential and commercial applications, including façades, windows and other glazing solutions.

The sputter-coating process used at the facility enables the production of glass that combines solar-control and thermal-insulation properties with a modern, neutral aesthetic. The coatings help manage solar heat gain and improve building energy performance.

Applied to clear float glass, the coatings support daylight and help preserve natural views through the glass, while maintaining colour appearance within interior spaces through high colour rendering. The process also supports consistent product quality, colour and appearance across production batches.

The coated glass produced at the facility is available in a variety of sizes, including jumbo panels of up to six metres in length, and can be heat-treated, laminated and curved. These processing options provide flexibility for a broad range of architectural applications and can help project teams address design, safety and security requirements.







Local production, combined with efficient manufacturing processes, supports responsive supply and project timelines for customers across the region.

“The inauguration marks an important milestone for Guardian Glass in Egypt, expanding our manufacturing capabilities and the range of high-performance glass products available to customers across the region,” said Guus Boekhoudt.

“We would like to thank the Egyptian authorities for their collaboration and support, particularly the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Egyptian Customs Authority, and for joining us today to celebrate the successful completion of this project.”

Guardian Glass has operated in Egypt since 2003 and manufactures float glass in Cairo. The site is also home to a service hub supporting customers around the world.

The addition of the coating line introduces advanced sputter-coating capability to Egypt and enables Guardian Glass to better serve the evolving needs of construction projects with energy-efficient glass products, technical expertise and services available within the region.

Examples of projects glazed with Guardian Glass in Egypt include One Ninety, a mixed-use development in New Cairo, and Zed Sheikh Zayed Tower, a residential development in the heart of Sheikh Zayed.

The projects illustrate how high-performance coated glass can support both architectural aesthetics and building performance objectives.