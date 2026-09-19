Egypt, India Discuss Cooperation In AI, Digital Skills, Innovation, And Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindi received Suresh K. Reddy, Ambassador of India to Cairo, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Egypt and India in digital skills development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as encourage further Indian investment in Egypt's communications and information technology sector, particularly in outsourcing and the localisation of electronics manufacturing.

The meeting reviewed existing cooperation between Egypt and India in the communications and information technology sector, in light of the memoranda of understanding signed between the two sides covering cooperation in information technology and cybersecurity, digital skills development, and the training and qualification of professionals in information technology and electronics.

The Minister emphasised that cooperation between Egypt and India in communications and information technology is continuously expanding, stressing the importance of building on and strengthening existing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in digital skills development and artificial intelligence.

He explained that Egypt's strategic geographic location positions it as a gateway for Indian companies seeking to expand into African and Middle Eastern markets. He also highlighted the availability of a large pool of qualified young talent across various technology disciplines, creating promising opportunities to enhance Indian cooperation and investment in outsourcing and digital services exports.







For his part, the Indian Ambassador affirmed India's interest in encouraging Indian companies to invest in Egypt. He noted that India is scheduled to host a specialised global conference on the mobile phone industry next October.

He explained that India is the world's second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones and has advanced capabilities in several modern industries and electronics. He also highlighted India's strong investment in developing public and digital infrastructure, including expanding the deployment of fibre-optic cables.

The meeting also discussed ongoing steps to continue cooperation and develop its frameworks in line with current technological priorities, as well as expanding partnerships between Egyptian institutions and their Indian counterparts in training and digital skills development, exchanging expertise and knowledge transfer, and strengthening private-sector cooperation between the two countries to support entrepreneurship, innovation and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence to include innovation and research and development, advanced skills development, and related areas of technological cooperation.