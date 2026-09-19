New Qatar Legislation On Animal Health Draws Support From Livestock Breeders

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Local livestock owners and breeders have welcomed the ratification of Law No. (12) of 2026 on Animal Health, describing it as an important step toward strengthening disease prevention, protecting national livestock resources and supporting food security.

The new legislation is intended to enhance the local animal-health, reinforce disease prevention and control, and bring national practices closer to international standards.

The country has been exerting great efforts to expand its livestock sector and veterinary infrastructure.

The local economically significant livestock stood at around 1.1mn head at the end of 2024, comprising around 60% sheep, 29% goats, 3% cattle and 8% camels.

The sector is increasingly viewed as an important component of national food security and domestic production.

Accordingly, some breeders noted that one of the key benefits of stronger animal-health regulation is the emphasis on early reporting and rapid intervention when disease is detected.

They said that prompt communication with veterinary authorities can help isolate infected animals, identify outbreaks at an early stage and prevent transmission within livestock holdings.

Rashid Ali al-Nuaimi, livestock owner, stressed the need for stringent veterinary controls on imported animals.

He said seasonal ailments are generally manageable when detected early, but diseases introduced through imported livestock could pose a wider threat if animals are not properly examined and quarantined.

Al-Nuaimi called for veterinary inspections at livestock markets, including informal trading locations, to prevent the sale and movement of infected animals.

The emphasis on biosecurity is consistent with the Ministry of Municipality's ongoing efforts to strengthen disease surveillance and veterinary services.

The ministry said last year that it was developing an animal-disease monitoring and tracking programme, upgrading veterinary diagnostic laboratories and expanding veterinary services in major livestock concentrations.

It also reported plans for additional veterinary centres, including facilities in Al Wakra and Al Karaana.

Jabran al-Hababi, another breeder, stressed the importance of improving livestock mobility and access to natural grazing areas.

He said that prolonged confinement can limit the animals' movement and called for greater opportunities for livestock to benefit from the natural pastures where conditions permit.

Al-Hababi also pointed to the potential benefits of natural vegetation as part of a diversified feeding system.

Barn owner Saad Khalid al-Kubaisi said that vaccination, regular monitoring and communication with veterinary authorities should remain central to livestock management.

He also called for broader availability of veterinary medicines and feed products through government centres, noting that breeders sometimes have to obtain certain medicines from private clinics.

Feed costs remain an important consideration for the sector.

According to the Ministry of Municipality, government support covers up to 70% of feed components, alongside free vaccination campaigns against epidemic diseases.

The ministry has also been working to develop livestock complexes, improve veterinary laboratories and strengthen animal-health surveillance.

Qatar's livestock sector has made measurable progress in domestic production.

In 2025, the Ministry of Municipality reported annual domestic production of around 202,000 tonnes of dairy products, 25,000 tonnes of fresh poultry meat, 16,000 tonnes of table eggs and 9,000 tonnes of red meat.

Self-sufficiency was reported at 100% for dairy and fresh poultry, 34% for table eggs and about 15% for red meat.

More recently, at AgriteQ 2026, the ministry reported self-sufficiency rates of 99% for dairy, 100% for poultry and 24% for sheep and goat meat.

Barn owner Jaberal-Marri stressed that continued investment in veterinary services would help breeders protect their herds and reduce losses from preventable disease.

He noted that early isolation, veterinary diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly limit the consequences of outbreaks.

breeders disease prevention food security