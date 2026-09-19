Qatar Boat Show 2026 Tickets Now On Sale

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Old Doha Port has announced that tickets are now on sale for Qatar Boat Show 2026. The event returns for its third edition from November 4-7 under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

Across four days, Qatar Boat Show 2026 invites visitors to experience a world of yachting and maritime excellence, bringing together luxury, innovation and entertainment at Old Doha Port. The show will offer visitors the opportunity to explore the latest yachts alongside leading local and international brands from across the maritime sector.

Qatar Boat Show continues to strengthen its position as one of the region's premier maritime event, bringing together the world's leading yacht and boat manufacturers, marine companies, industry professionals and enthusiasts. The event supports the growth of Qatar's maritime sector while strengthening the country's position as an international destination for yachting, marine innovation and waterfront experiences.

The third edition builds on the success of previous years. Qatar Boat Show 2025 welcomed more than 27,000 visitors, showcased 505 brands and featured more than 65 yachts and marine vessels, further establishing the event as a leading platform for the global and regional maritime community.

Through Qatar Boat Show, Old Doha Port celebrates Qatar's rich maritime heritage while spotlighting the latest innovations and craftsmanship shaping the industry today. The 2026 edition runs under the campaign platform“Crafting Wonderful,” reflecting the show's focus on craft, creativity and maritime excellence.

Old Doha Port Qatar Boat Show 2026 yachting maritime sector